1/
Mrs. Patricia (Tillman) Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Patricia Tillman Clark, age 67, died Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Memorial Heath University Medical Center.
The Bulloch County native was a graduate of Statesboro High School and Swainsboro Tech. Mrs. Clark worked for Briggs & Stratton as a manager for 10 years and with the City of Statesboro Public Works Department.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Brunson and June Attaway Tillman.
Surviving is her husband of 20 years, Craig Clark of Statesboro; her children, Jessica (Donnie) Daves of Cumming, Ga.; Jennifer Marlow Fordham of Statesboro, Jeffrey (Nicole) Marlow Jr. of Gainesville, Fla.; Gary Franklin (Danielle) Lanier Jr. of Statesboro and Garnel Andrew (Tara) Lanier of Statesboro; 12 grandchildren, three brothers, Jack Brunson (Susan) Tillman Jr. of Statesboro, Michael Joseph Tillman of Statesboro, Russell Grant (Kelly) Tillman of Statesboro; a sister, Nancy "Bo" Tillman (Mike) Komlos of Bell Vernon, Pa.; her special aunts, Betty Tillman Hodges and Jo Attaway Akins, both of Statesboro. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.
A private family service will be held on Wednesday in Eastside Cemetery.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the St. Joseph's/Candler Foundation for the advancement of Ovarian Cancer Research, 5356 Reynolds Street Suite 400, Savannah, GA 31405.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, October 13, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home - Statesboro
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7725
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved