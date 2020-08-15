1/1
Patricia Gail "Patsy" (Strickland) Barnard
1947 - 2020
PEMBROKE -- Patricia Gail "Patsy" Strickland Barnard, age 73, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Barnard was born August 13, 1947, in Pembroke to the late Eddie Pharis Strickland and Margaret Cowart Strickland. Mrs. Barnard was a former hairdresser, worked with the Bryan County Board of Education and was former co-owner of Barnard's Barbeque.
She had a fun-loving spirit and dearly loved her family and friends. Mrs. Barnard enjoyed gardening and was a member of Lawrence Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Barnard was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Gerald David Barnard; and one brother, Ed Pharis "Ted" Strickland Jr.
Survivors include her son, David Allen Barnard of Pembroke; daughter, Jennifer Lynn Kinard of Pembroke; sisters, Barbara Ann Smith of Pembroke and Nancy Strickland of Pembroke; two granddaughters, Abigail Katelynn Kinard of Pembroke and Anna Danielle Barnard of Bluffton; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.
The graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Sunday, August 16, in Lawrence Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, the funeral home asks that guests practice social distancing. Face masks are not mandatory, but are strongly recommended.
To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Patricia "Patsy" Strickland Barnard.

Statesboro Herald, August 15, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
AUG
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lawrence Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
197 South College Street
Pembroke, GA 31321
(912) 653-4531
