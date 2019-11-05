Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Patricia Lee "Patsy" (Rocker) Bobo. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Lying in State 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM First Baptist Church Funeral service 1:00 PM First Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Patricia Lee "Patsy" Rocker Bobo, age 78, was called home to Christ on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility. She was graduated from Statesboro High School and attended the

Patsy was born on July 14, 1941, to Alvin Gordon Rocker and Anna Wolfenbarger Rocker in Knoxville, Tenn., but moved with her family as an infant to Statesboro and had made it her home ever since.

Patsy had a flare and zest for life that few could rival. Whatever project she started she committed to totally and this was always her style.

An event maker who loved challenges, she was willing to answer the call for help when asked -– and the community and her friends asked for her help often. No project was too small nor too large for Patsy.

One of the highlights of Patsy's contribution to the community was her role in the creation of the Deen Day

Working with the Statesboro Herald and other community sponsors, the awards program, which she helped begin in 1989, has honored almost 900 individuals in the last 31 years.

Holidays held a special place in Patsy's life as she loved the joy that came from festive gatherings with friends and family. Whether lighting trees at Christmas time, making fruitcakes and pies, she loved bringing smiles to those she met with holiday cheer.

She lived a life full of zeal in her many different roles as a friend, decorator, chef, daughter, wife, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband of 45 years, David Michael Bobo; her son, Alvin Rocker Bobo (Elizabeth) of Jacksonville, Fla.;and her two grandsons, Andrew John Bobo and Wesley David Bobo, also of Jacksonville, Fla.; a sister and broher-in-law, Doris and Chick Sherwood of Mt. Pleasant, Mich.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church with Dr. H. William Perry and Dr. John Waters officiating.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Gerald Edenfield, Ellis Wood, F.M. Jones, Bruce Yawn, Bill Smith, Romaine Bradford, Joe McGlamery and Bill Golden.

Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Margaret Carroll Sunday School Class at First Baptist.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, November 5, 2019

