Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Service Bulloch Memorial Gardens



The Bulloch County native was a long-time resident of Hopeulikit and attended Portal High School.

Ms. Patricia worked for Statesboro Nursing Home for 10 years, but was mostly known for being a homemaker.

She was very loved by all who knew her and loved her family more than anything. She especially loved her grandchildren.

Ms. Patricia was a member of the Bible Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eulie and Mildred E. Chester; her brothers, Shelly Gene Chester and Robert Don Chester; and a grandchild, Tracy R. Deal Jr.

Surviving are two sons, Terry Deal of Millen and Tracy (Hannah) Deal of Portal; a daughter, Paula (Ricky) Lively of Statesboro; her grandchildren, Joseph Southwell, Francesca Avalos, Cody Jones, Dalton Lucas, Chelsey Lucas, Zachary Deal, Carrie Deal; and several great-grandchildren, a brother, Adrian (Gwen) Chester; and a sister, Sue Silver; a sister-in-law, Pat Chester of Newnan, Ga.; and Faye Chester of Statesboro. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family would like to express their gratitude for her caregiver, Pauline Poole, with Coastal Home Health Care.

A private columbarium service will be held on Wednesday at Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Dr. Max Alderman officiating.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, April 7, 2020

