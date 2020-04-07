STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Patricia "Chris" Chester Morris, age 77, passed away into eternal rest on Saturday afternoon, April 4, 2020, at her residence.
The Bulloch County native was a long-time resident of Hopeulikit and attended Portal High School.
Ms. Patricia worked for Statesboro Nursing Home for 10 years, but was mostly known for being a homemaker.
She was very loved by all who knew her and loved her family more than anything. She especially loved her grandchildren.
Ms. Patricia was a member of the Bible Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eulie and Mildred E. Chester; her brothers, Shelly Gene Chester and Robert Don Chester; and a grandchild, Tracy R. Deal Jr.
Surviving are two sons, Terry Deal of Millen and Tracy (Hannah) Deal of Portal; a daughter, Paula (Ricky) Lively of Statesboro; her grandchildren, Joseph Southwell, Francesca Avalos, Cody Jones, Dalton Lucas, Chelsey Lucas, Zachary Deal, Carrie Deal; and several great-grandchildren, a brother, Adrian (Gwen) Chester; and a sister, Sue Silver; a sister-in-law, Pat Chester of Newnan, Ga.; and Faye Chester of Statesboro. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family would like to express their gratitude for her caregiver, Pauline Poole, with Coastal Home Health Care.
A private columbarium service will be held on Wednesday at Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Dr. Max Alderman officiating.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, April 7, 2020
