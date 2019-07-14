Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia T. (Wall) Graham. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born on July 23, 1928, in Detroit, Michigan, and grew up in the Bagley neighborhood of Detroit. She attended St. Gregory School and graduated from St. Gregory High School in 1945 at the age of 16. She attended the University of Detroit, where she majored in journalism and met her future husband, Donald V. Graham.

She was a model and runner-up in the Miss Michigan contest.

After college, she worked for television commentator, talk show host, newspaper columnist, radio host and political reporter Lou Gordon.

After her marriage to Donald in August 1949, they lived in Allen Park, Mich., and later Farmington Hills, Mich., where they raised their three sons, Clifford, Donald Vance and Paul.

They attended Our Lady of Sorrows Church, where the children attended school.

She owned and managed a medical staffing company, Dr. Personnel, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

They moved to Treasure Island, Fla., in 1981 and started Comprehensive Management, a comprehensive condo management, accounting and real estate firm. They continued to run their business full-time until 2009 and Patricia continued to manage several accounts until the age of 87.

She spent much of her time in her later years tending to the care of her husband's declining health.

She took great pride in the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren.

She enjoyed life and never slowed down. Her death was the result of a tragic injury, which occurred while en route from her home in Treasure Island, Fla., to Statesboro, Ga., to see her youngest granddaughter, Muriel, graduate from pre-k and perform a dance recital.

She was preceded in death by her father, Patrick F. Wall; mother, Theresa A. Wall; and a brother, Patrick, who preceded her in life and death.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Donald V. Graham Sr., three children, Clifford (Heidi) Graham, Donald Vance (Sarah) Graham and Paul (Kathy) Graham; and her eight grandchildren, Lindsay, Drew, Sean, Kristine, Paul Jr., Adyson, Muriel and Owen.

She reveled in the fact that four of her eight grandchildren had red hair.

She will be sorely missed by all.

The service will be held July 27th, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 455 82nd Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to one of the following charities: , 41 Perimeter Center East Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346; to the American Brain Tumor Association, www.abta.ord/donate; or to American Disabled Veterans,

