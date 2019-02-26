Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy L. Barrow. View Sign

SYLVANIA – Patsy Ann Perry Lewis Barrow, age 71, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Ga.

She was born in Washington, N.C., to the late Ruby Irene Perry and Hubert Perry.

She was a homemaker and co-owner of Sylvania Pecan Company.

She was also a member of the River Raisin Chapter Order of the Eastern Star in Monroe, Mich., for 40 years and attended Sylvania First Baptist Church.

She was a loving mother, grandmother that loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed family gatherings just so she could see everyone together. She always had a smile on her face and thoroughly enjoyed life.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her Sisters, Nancy Griffin, Wanda Riggleman, Margaret Woolard and Jean Potts; brothers, Hubert Perry Jr., John A. Perry and Carrol Perry; first husband, Rob Lewis; grandson, Mason Evans.

Survivors: husband, Gerald G. Barrow of Sylvania; sons and daughters-in-law, Robbie (Jeananne) Lewis and Chris (Sandy) Lewis, all of Sylvania; daughter and son-in-law, Karri (Danny) Oakley of Sylvania; grandchildren, Rachel Lewis of Pooler, Ga.; Christopher Lewis, Lauren Lewis, Lauryn Evans and Jackson Evans, all of Sylvania; sisters, Carolyn Perry of Richmond, Va.; and Peggy (Joe) Ikall of Chocowinity, N.C.; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Saturday, March 02, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home.

Memorial service: Saturday, March 02, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Charlie Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Screven County Memorial Cemetery.

Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

www.thompsonstricklandwaters.com.



Statesboro Herald, February 26, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at SYLVANIA – Patsy Ann Perry Lewis Barrow, age 71, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Ga.She was born in Washington, N.C., to the late Ruby Irene Perry and Hubert Perry.She was a homemaker and co-owner of Sylvania Pecan Company.She was also a member of the River Raisin Chapter Order of the Eastern Star in Monroe, Mich., for 40 years and attended Sylvania First Baptist Church.She was a loving mother, grandmother that loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed family gatherings just so she could see everyone together. She always had a smile on her face and thoroughly enjoyed life.Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her Sisters, Nancy Griffin, Wanda Riggleman, Margaret Woolard and Jean Potts; brothers, Hubert Perry Jr., John A. Perry and Carrol Perry; first husband, Rob Lewis; grandson, Mason Evans.Survivors: husband, Gerald G. Barrow of Sylvania; sons and daughters-in-law, Robbie (Jeananne) Lewis and Chris (Sandy) Lewis, all of Sylvania; daughter and son-in-law, Karri (Danny) Oakley of Sylvania; grandchildren, Rachel Lewis of Pooler, Ga.; Christopher Lewis, Lauren Lewis, Lauryn Evans and Jackson Evans, all of Sylvania; sisters, Carolyn Perry of Richmond, Va.; and Peggy (Joe) Ikall of Chocowinity, N.C.; several nieces and nephews.Visitation: Saturday, March 02, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home.Memorial service: Saturday, March 02, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Charlie Cooper officiating. Burial will follow in Screven County Memorial Cemetery.Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 26, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Funeral Home Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home

107 Singleton Ave

Sylvania , GA 30467

(912) 564-2331 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Statesboro Herald from Feb. 26 to Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close