Service Information Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home 107 Singleton Ave Sylvania , GA 30467 (912)-564-2331 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home 107 Singleton Ave Sylvania , GA 30467 Funeral service 2:00 PM Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home 107 Singleton Ave Sylvania , GA 30467

SYLVANIA, Ga. – Paul Curtis Bryan, age 74, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Ga. He was born in Cleveland, Ga., to the late John Carson and Rachel Ferguson Bryan.

He grew up in Dahlonega, Ga., and was a world traveler. He worked many jobs including: retired county administrator (Jefferson, White and Screven counties), state prison warden, head of security on the Alaskan Pipeline, worker on President Nixon's presidential campaign, involved in Alaskan politics and participated in Alaska's vote to statehood. He completed one tour in Vietnam and a total nine years of Army service.

He was also a member of the Screven County Library Board and the Screven County Tax Assessors Board as well as a member of Mount Zion Primitive Baptist Church #2 in Dahlonega, Ga.

Paul was an avid student of historical research and an amateur genealogist. He also enjoyed coin and stamp collecting and had a lifelong love of reading, learning and education.

Paul's life motto was, "Do the right thing, for the right reason".

Paul believed in the educational advancement of all people and was a champion for equal rights.

Paul had a deep and abiding love for his four grandsons and family, and he loved the Lord.

He was, and is, so loved and treasured by his family and will be greatly missed.

He is also preceded in death by his sister, Marsha Bryan.

Survivors: wife, Deborah Parker-Bryan of Sylvania; daughter and son-in-law, Erika Thompson and Marley Hagerstrom of Naples, Fla.; son and daughter-in-law, Heath and Heather Thompson of Sylvania; brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Linda Bryan of Anchorage, Alaska; honorary sister, Connie M. Roe; aunt, Marie Ferguson of Cleveland, Ga.; mother-in-law, Barbara P. Lambert of Sylvania; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Patricia Parker of Sylvania; grandchildren, Nathaniel Thompson, Parker Thompson, Riley Jacob Hagerstrom and Wyatt Samuel Hagerstrom; nephew, Jonathan and Jeannine C. Bryan; great-nephews, Alexander Bryan and Andrew Bryan; numerous cousins. Visitation: Friday, January 17, 2020, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home.

Funeral service: Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at a later time at Mount Zion Primitive Baptist Church #2 in Dahlonega, Ga.

Honorary pallbearers: Bonnie Wells, William Rabun, Mickey Moses, Gonice Davis, Carolyn Gibson, Mel Gibson, James McCauley, Kathryn Youles, Jimmy Griner, Jerry Parker, Rick Jordan, Mike Ferguson and Mike Kile.

Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

www.thompsonstricklandwaters.com.



Statesboro Herald, January 16, 2020

