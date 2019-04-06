Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Paul Edward "Bro. Paul" Hindman Jr.. View Sign



The Atlanta, Ga., native had lived in the Statesboro area for the past 30 years. Bro. Paul was a graduate of Southern Theological Seminary in Kentucky and a graduate of South University with a degree in counseling.

He was a retired pastor, having served numerous Southern Baptist churches in Kentucky and Georgia.

Bro. Paul was a former director of the W.W. Mann Retreat Center.

Bro. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Hindman Sr. and Vondell Hindman; and his first wife, Vella Hindman.

Surviving are his wife, Evelyn Hindman of Statesboro; son, Scott Hindman (Candace) of Summerville, S.C.; a daughter, Kathy Hindman of Statesboro; sister, Nita Certain (Joe) of McDonough, Ga.; stepdaughter, Teresa Winn of Statesboro; stepson, Russell Winn of Huntsville, Ala.; granddaughters, Chelsea Menning and Eva Hindman of Summerville, S.C.; a great-grandson, Max Menning of Summerville, S.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Eastern Heights Baptist Church with the Rev. Harry Sherrer officiating.

Visitation will be at Eastern Heights Baptist Church from 2 p.m. until the hour of the service at 3 p.m.

Burial will follow the service in Corinth-Leefield Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Fordham, Jack Todd, John Kimes, Daryl West, Julian Ward, David Koneman, Len McCook, Ron Price, Thomas Chester and Joe Cheney.

Statesboro Herald, April 6, 2019

23805 Us Highway 80 E

Statesboro, GA 30450

