Service Information Wood Funeral Home 800 West Broad Street Metter , GA 30439 (912)-685-2084

Mr. Paul Franklin "Papa" Deal, 82, of Statesboro, died on Nov. 27, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro after a brief illness.



Born in Bulloch County, he was a beloved husband, father, brother and papa.

Frank enjoyed fishing at the Ogeechee River, gardening, sports and watching and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was an honorable veteran of the Army National Guard. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Statesboro.

Throughout his lifetime, he did several jobs and he enjoyed and retired from Chandler Sales as a Toms salesman.

Frank was well-known for his generous heart, forgiving ways and his faithful, plentiful garden. He shared his garden and assets with everyone.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie Franklin and Carter Deal; wife, Sarah Latrell Deal; sisters, Mildred Lewis and Janice Lewis; brothers, Guy Bunny Deal, Carl Deal, Wilbur Deal and Joe Deal.

He is survived by daughters, Hazel Lajuan May, Leslie Marie Powell and Paula Diane Lively; sons, Terry P. Deal and Tracy R. Deal; grandchildren, Joseph Southwell, Francesca "Franny" Avalos, Cody Jones, Justin Watkins, Micheal C. Powell, Katelynne Watkins, Cassie Powell, Carrie Deal, Rainy Hollars, Chelsy Lucas, Dalton Lucas; great-grandchildren, Juan Avalos, Alice Anderson, Sarah Powell, Stormy Powell, Ruby Powell, Michael Dennis, Harper Fitzsimmons, Nathan Avalos and Nora Avalos.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Statesboro with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery in Meldrim.

Visitation will be on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Justin Watkins, Michael C. Powell, Dalton Lucas, John Underwood, Stacey Underwood, Barry Rainwater, Franky Hardy and Franky Hardy Jr.

Arrangements by Wood Funeral Home of Metter, GA.



Statesboro Herald, December 5, 2019

