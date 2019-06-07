Mr. Paul Tremble, age 72, passed on Thursday evening, May 30th, at the Landmark Hospital of Savannah, Ga., after an extended illness. He was a Bulloch County native and a member of the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church of Statesboro, Ga.
He retired from the Grinnell Corporation of Statesboro after 27 years of service. He was a 1965 graduate of William James High School. Paul will always be remembered for his sense of humor and his favorite saying, "Same thing."
He is survived by a loving daughter, Mrs. Adrianne (Joe) Givens of Powder Springs, Ga.; his loving sons, Mr. Dwayne (Mae) Tremble of Atlanta, Ga.; and Mr. Ralph (Lisa) Tremble of Statesboro, Ga.; his loving sisters, Ms. Corine Tremble, Ms. Carolyn Tremble and Ms. Ada Tremble, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Mrs. Evelyn (Leslie) Moon of Camp Springs, Md.; and Mrs. Margaret Jones of Jacksonville, Fla.; a loving brother, Mr. Eddie (Betty) Tremble of Statesboro, Ga.; a host of other relatives and friends.
Family and friends' visitation will be held Friday, June 7, 2019, from 6-7 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
The homegoing celebration for Mr. Paul Tremble will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, Highway 24 East, Statesboro, GA, with the Rev. Earl Perkins, presiding/pastor, and the Rev. Ronnie S. Tremble as eulogist. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.
Mr. Paul Tremble will lie in state from noon until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, June 7, 2019
