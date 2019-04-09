Mr. Paul W. White, 56, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 6, 2019. With the prettiest blue eyes, he was always ready for a warm embrace.
Paul was born in Hazlehurst, Ga., and was preceded in death by his father, Edwin White; and his wife, Terri Lynn Davis White; a son, Daniel White; and a sister, Melodie White.
He was a pipe fitter with Local Union # 188, MacAljon, Inc. His hobbies included fishing, hunting, metal detecting, antiquing and attending church at Central Junction.
Survivors include his children, Sharon White, Justin M. Smiley (Amber), Nick Smiley and Ethan White; mother, Sandra Giles (Harold); brother, Edwin White (Shelly); 11 grandchildren and his fiancee, Linda Woodcock.
The visitation will be on Wednesday, April 10th, at the funeral home from noon until 1 p.m. followed by the funeral at 1 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes, West Chatham Chapel, 901 West Highway 80, Pooler, GA 31322; (912) 748-2444.
Statesboro Herald, April 9, 2019
