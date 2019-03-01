Paulette Morgan Stills, age 58, died Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah after a long illness.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paulette (Morgan) Stills.
The Emanuel County native had lived most her life in Brooklet. The graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School worked at King Finishing for 38 years. She was a member of Bright Light Baptist Church.
Paulette was preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Billie Morgan; husband, Charles Winston Stills; sister, Dianne Poteat; brothers, Gregory and Billy Morgan; a grandchild, Haley Ann Vinsent.
Surviving are one son, Charlie Winston Stills Jr.; one daughter, Sarah Stills; one brother, Buddy Morgan (Amy) of Statesboro; two sisters, Jeannette Brannen of Statesboro and Jenny Mallard (Donnie) of Brooklet; one grandchild, Dianne Rose Stills; several nieces and nephews.
The graveside service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Rocky Ford Cemetery with the Rev. Will Griffith officiating.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 9 until 10 a.m. at Hodges-Moore Funeral Home.
Hodges-Moore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or Bright Light Baptist Church.
www.hodgesmoore.com.
Statesboro Herald, March 1, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Hodges Funeral Home
509 Washington St
Metter, GA 30439
(912) 685-2400
Published in Statesboro Herald from Mar. 1 to Mar. 8, 2019