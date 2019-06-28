Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hill's Mortuary 58 Packinghouse Road Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7134 Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, GA. -- Mrs. Pauline Johnson Whitfield, age 95, died Saturday evening at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro following a brief illness.

Mrs. Whitfield was a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County, born December 25, 1923, to the late Mr. Walter and Mrs. Willie Mae Thomas Johnson. She worked as a domestic, cleaning houses for various area residents.

Mrs. Whitfield joined Brown's Chapel Methodist Church at an early age and remained until the church burned. Thereafter, she joined Brannen Chapel United Methodist Church where she remained as member.

She was joined in holy matrimony with Theodore Roosevelt Whitfield on March 20, 1943. To this union, eight children were born.

She will always be remembered for her love of family, cooking and fishing.

She is preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Theodore; daughter-in-law, Beatrice "BB" Whitfield; son-in-law, Robert Ramey; and grandson, Greg Harrison.

She is survived by her children, Roosevelt, Jr., Beatrice, Curtis, Irving (Karen), Patricia Whitfield and Linda Whitfield Ramey, Atlanta, Georgia; Nancy Whitfield and Laura Whitfield (Melvin) Johnson, both of Statesboro; grandchildren, Rodney Harrison, Saleria Yvette Whitfield, Jermie Whitfield, Irving Whitfield Jr., Unise Latara (Bernard)

The funeral service will be Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Brannen Chapel United Methodist Church, downtown Statesboro, 20 Elm Street, Statesboro, GA, with the pastor, the Rev. Kenneth Griffin, presiding, and the Rev. Arthur Williams, eulogist. Burial will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.



Statesboro Herald, June 28, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at STATESBORO, GA. -- Mrs. Pauline Johnson Whitfield, age 95, died Saturday evening at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro following a brief illness.Mrs. Whitfield was a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County, born December 25, 1923, to the late Mr. Walter and Mrs. Willie Mae Thomas Johnson. She worked as a domestic, cleaning houses for various area residents.Mrs. Whitfield joined Brown's Chapel Methodist Church at an early age and remained until the church burned. Thereafter, she joined Brannen Chapel United Methodist Church where she remained as member.She was joined in holy matrimony with Theodore Roosevelt Whitfield on March 20, 1943. To this union, eight children were born.She will always be remembered for her love of family, cooking and fishing.She is preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Theodore; daughter-in-law, Beatrice "BB" Whitfield; son-in-law, Robert Ramey; and grandson, Greg Harrison.She is survived by her children, Roosevelt, Jr., Beatrice, Curtis, Irving (Karen), Patricia Whitfield and Linda Whitfield Ramey, Atlanta, Georgia; Nancy Whitfield and Laura Whitfield (Melvin) Johnson, both of Statesboro; grandchildren, Rodney Harrison, Saleria Yvette Whitfield, Jermie Whitfield, Irving Whitfield Jr., Unise Latara (Bernard) Smith , Kalonda (James) Lowe and Robert Young, all of Atlanta; Centralia (Tracy) Whitfield of Jacksonville, Florida; Tyrone Wilson, St. Louis, Missouri; Chris Young, South Carolina; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.The funeral service will be Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Brannen Chapel United Methodist Church, downtown Statesboro, 20 Elm Street, Statesboro, GA, with the pastor, the Rev. Kenneth Griffin, presiding, and the Rev. Arthur Williams, eulogist. Burial will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, June 28, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from June 28 to July 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close