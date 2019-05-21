Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearl Riggs. View Sign Service Information Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 (912)-764-5683 Send Flowers Obituary



The Emanuel County native had lived in Pooler and Savannah in her childhood years. She graduated from Commercial High School in 1954.

After living in Rincon from 1972 until 1999, she moved to Statesboro to be close to family and make her home.

Pearl was an active member of Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, the Marian Agan Bible Study Class, the Cora Williams Circle and the Sounds of Grace Choir.

She was an emeritus member of the Eastern Star Palestine Chapter #249, where she served as Worthy Matron three times and district deputy in 1986-1987.

Pearl worked for Chrysler First in Savannah for 29 years and she later worked for Strickland Oil (Strick's Minute Mart) in Springfield for nine years before retiring in 1999.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the caring staff of Dr. Saraju Dalsania.

She will be missed by her dear friend, Judy Futch.

Pearl is preceded in death by a brother, Charles Womack; her parents, Otis and Ruby Womack; previous husbands, Ray Love, Charlie Hinson and Leland Riggs.

Surviving are her son, Donald Love of Statesboro; a stepson, Tony Hinson (Jo Ella) of Pooler; two stepdaughters, Jannette Tew of Statesboro and Jannell Knight (D.W.) of Dexter, Ga.; grandchildren, Chad and Madelyn Love of Statesboro; seven step grandchildren, eight step-great-grandchildren, nine step-great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with Elder Randy Waters officiating.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Marian Agan Bible Study.

Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Savannah at 2:30 p.m.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.

Memorials may be made in her memory to Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church, 4 South Zetterower, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, May 21, 2019

