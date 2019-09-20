Mrs. Pearline Hagins, age 72, passed on Sunday, September 15, 2019, after an extended illness at Northside Hospital in Dunwoody, Ga. She was a Bulloch County native and a member of the Rehovia Baptist Church.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Mrs. Melissa (Wayne) Hansberry and Mrs. Rachel (Major) Stewart, both of Loganville, Ga.; her loving sons, Mr. Ceasar (Karen) Cross of Conyers, Ga.; and Mr. Johnny Roy Hagins of Statesboro, Ga.; her loving sisters, Mrs. Ernestine Lester of Atlanta, Ga.; Mrs. Gladys (Harry) Campbell and Mrs. Linda Faye Mikell, both of Statesboro, Ga.; her loving brothers, Mr. Jewel (Linda) Smith, Mr. Ernest Smith and Mr. Larry Smith, all of Statesboro, Ga.; and Mr. James Smith of Plant City, Fla.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family and friends' visitation will be held Friday, September 20, 2019, from 7-8 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
The homegoing celebration for Mrs. Pearline Hagins will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at noon at the Rehovia Baptist Church, 609 Rehovia Church Road, Statesboro, GA, with the Rev. Joe Herrington presiding and the Rev. Paul Benton, eulogist/pastor. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Pearline Hagins will lie in state from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Statesboro Herald, September 20, 2019
