Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Peggy Ann (Marsh) Weatherford. View Sign Service Information Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors 206 East Pine Street Swainsboro , GA 30401 (478)-237-2131 Send Flowers Obituary

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors announces the death of Mrs. Peggy Ann Marsh Weatherford, age 93, of Greensboro, Ga., formerly of Twin City, Ga., on Monday, November 4, 2019, at The Glenn at Lake Oconee Village.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at the Metter Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Mike Newman officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Canoochee Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

Pallbearers will be Barry Marsh, Ed Marsh, Monty Shuman, Elliott Marsh, Brad Marsh and Gary Franklin.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Graham and John Jenkins.

Mrs. Weatherford was born August 13, 1926, in Reidsville, Tattnall County, Ga., to the late Harville and Eunice Tyler

She was a graduate of Portal High School, attended Georgia School for Women in Milledgeville, Ga., and graduated from Georgia Teachers College in 1959.

Mrs. Weatherford taught school in Charlton County, Ga., and retired from Nassau County, Florida, Court System in 1987 after 30 years.

Very active in her community, she was head of Girl Scouts of America troops in Fernandina Beach, Fla., for many years and served twice as regent of the Adam Brinson Chapter of the DAR.

She was a member of the Twin City First Baptist Church, attended Metter Primitive Baptist Church, where she taught the Trapnell-Bekle Sunday School Class, was secretary of the Marian-Again Circle for many years and was very interested in and a big supporter of the youth of the church.

Mrs. Weatherford dearly loved her family, traveling around the world with her husband, her friends, helping others and her God.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Judge Joseph Eugene "Gene" Weatherford; one sister and two brothers.

Survivors include her son, Joseph Eugene "Joe" Weatherford Jr. (Carol) of Greensboro, Ga.; her daughter, Susan Ann "Suzanne" Weatherford Graham (Mike) of Birmingham, Ala.; her sister-in-law, Sue Marsh of Callahan, Fla.; five grandchildren, Joseph Eugene "Joey" Weatherford III and Kacey Marie Weatherford Young (Dr. Brad), both of Greensboro, Ga.; Kimber Leigh Weatherford Clark (Dr. David) of Atlanta, Ga.; Henry Michael Graham Jr. (Kelsey) of Austin, Texas; and Matthew Ware Graham (Alex) of Birmingham, Ala.; two great-grandchildren, Kale Carter Young and Joseph Lee "Josey" Young; nieces, nephews and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, the family request, donations to Metter Primitive Baptist Church, 45 South Kennedy Street, Metter, GA 30439; or the Governor David Emmanuel-Adam Brinson Chapter DAR, c/o Connie Page, 732 Page Garrett Road, Kite, GA 31049-6231.

Condolences may be submitted online at

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Mrs. Peggy Ann Marsh Weatherford of Greensboro, GA, formerly of Twin City, GA.



Statesboro Herald, November 9, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors announces the death of Mrs. Peggy Ann Marsh Weatherford, age 93, of Greensboro, Ga., formerly of Twin City, Ga., on Monday, November 4, 2019, at The Glenn at Lake Oconee Village.The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at the Metter Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Mike Newman officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Canoochee Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.The family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of service.Pallbearers will be Barry Marsh, Ed Marsh, Monty Shuman, Elliott Marsh, Brad Marsh and Gary Franklin.Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Graham and John Jenkins.Mrs. Weatherford was born August 13, 1926, in Reidsville, Tattnall County, Ga., to the late Harville and Eunice Tyler Smith Marsh.She was a graduate of Portal High School, attended Georgia School for Women in Milledgeville, Ga., and graduated from Georgia Teachers College in 1959.Mrs. Weatherford taught school in Charlton County, Ga., and retired from Nassau County, Florida, Court System in 1987 after 30 years.Very active in her community, she was head of Girl Scouts of America troops in Fernandina Beach, Fla., for many years and served twice as regent of the Adam Brinson Chapter of the DAR.She was a member of the Twin City First Baptist Church, attended Metter Primitive Baptist Church, where she taught the Trapnell-Bekle Sunday School Class, was secretary of the Marian-Again Circle for many years and was very interested in and a big supporter of the youth of the church.Mrs. Weatherford dearly loved her family, traveling around the world with her husband, her friends, helping others and her God.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Judge Joseph Eugene "Gene" Weatherford; one sister and two brothers.Survivors include her son, Joseph Eugene "Joe" Weatherford Jr. (Carol) of Greensboro, Ga.; her daughter, Susan Ann "Suzanne" Weatherford Graham (Mike) of Birmingham, Ala.; her sister-in-law, Sue Marsh of Callahan, Fla.; five grandchildren, Joseph Eugene "Joey" Weatherford III and Kacey Marie Weatherford Young (Dr. Brad), both of Greensboro, Ga.; Kimber Leigh Weatherford Clark (Dr. David) of Atlanta, Ga.; Henry Michael Graham Jr. (Kelsey) of Austin, Texas; and Matthew Ware Graham (Alex) of Birmingham, Ala.; two great-grandchildren, Kale Carter Young and Joseph Lee "Josey" Young; nieces, nephews and extended family.In lieu of flowers, the family request, donations to Metter Primitive Baptist Church, 45 South Kennedy Street, Metter, GA 30439; or the Governor David Emmanuel-Adam Brinson Chapter DAR, c/o Connie Page, 732 Page Garrett Road, Kite, GA 31049-6231.Condolences may be submitted online at www.durden-hudsonfuneraldirectors.com. Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Mrs. Peggy Ann Marsh Weatherford of Greensboro, GA, formerly of Twin City, GA.Statesboro Herald, November 9, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 8 to Nov. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close