Mrs. Ferguson passed away peacefully April 14th, 2020, at Azalea Health and Rehabilitation in Metter, Georgia. She was a native of Atlanta. She was born on July 15th, 1932, daughter of Charles Joseph and Zita (Parrish) Burke.

The family lived in Atlanta and later made their home in Statesboro, Georgia.

Mrs. Ferguson was a graduate of Georgia Southern College and taught in public schools, last being in Decatur, Georgia. She married Robert G. Daniell Jr. on March the 8th, 1958, in Candler County. They had two sons, Robert and Roger.

In 1996, Mrs. Ferguson married Cleve Robert Ferguson in Claremont, California. They were together until Mr. Ferguson passed in 2018.

She was very active in the Daughters of the American Revolution and was a member of the Daughters of the American Colonists, Magna Carta Dames, Huguenot Society and Southern Society of Genealogists.

Her appreciation of family history led to compositions giving account of the Andrew Jackson Rountree family of Emanuel County.

In the 1960s, Mrs. Ferguson was active in the Metter Jaycettes and the Metter Primitive Baptist Church.

She also valued education and was program chairman of the Metter Parent-Teachers Association.

Mrs. Ferguson also donated much of her time to promoting the arts through her associations with Opera Guild's and Mother's March of Dimes, the Red Cross Blood Donor's campaigns and countless other organizations.

She was preceded in death by her husband and a son, Roger Daniell of Metter.

Mrs. Ferguson is survived by her son, Robert A. Daniell of Metter; and ex-husband, Robert G. Daniell Jr. In addition, there are numerous other extended family members from both California and Georgia.

A private graveside service and burial will be held on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro.

For those desiring to view the service, you may do so by joining the group "Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory Live Stream"

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Daughters of the American Revolution

Friends may sign the online register book

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, April 16, 2020

