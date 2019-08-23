STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Pei-Chen Shih, age 79, died on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Willow Pond Assisted Living. The Lin-Pien, Taiwanese, native moved to the United States in 1966 and lived in Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey with her husband before moving to Hinesville in 1972. She moved to Bulloch County in 2007.
She attended Flemington Presbyterian Church in Hinesville and was an avid gardener. Her specialty was orchids.
Surviving are her husband of 54 years, Dr. Chen-Wen Shih of Statesboro, Ga.; two daughters and sons-in-law, Helen and Kevin McHugh of Atlanta, Ga.; and Lisa and Harry Wachniak of Statesboro, Ga.; one son, Eric Shih of Chicago, Ill.; two grandchildren, Andrew (Rachel) Wachniak and Lindsey Wachniak. One sister and six brothers also survive.
A private family memorial service will be held.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the National , 255 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
