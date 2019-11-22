Guest Book View Sign Service Information FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd. Macon , GA 31216 (478)-788-2929 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Liberty United Methodist Church fellowship hall Funeral service 12:00 PM Liberty United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Penny Crittenden Kozee was born in Bainbridge, Georgia, on June 10, 1954, and died on November 11, 2019, in Macon, Georgia.

She is the daughter of Dr. Charlotte Clements Crittenden and James Leon Crittenden. She has a sister, Cheryl Anderson Crittenden; and two brothers, Charles and Jim Crittenden.

Penny grew up in Statesboro, graduated from Statesboro High School in 1972 and enrolled in Georgia Southern College (University), earning a degree in physical education.

She was active in high school and college sports, especially basketball, softball and swimming. At Georgia Southern, she was a member of the Lady Eagles Basketball team for several years. She also entered swim meets and earned medals. She excelled in high diving.

While in college, she met John Kozee and they were married shortly thereafter. The simple beautiful wedding was at Statesboro Middleground Primitive Baptist Church. The well-known Emma Kelley was the pianist.

Penny and John made their home in Macon, Georgia.

They have five children, Jeffrey Paul Kozee, Samuel James Kozee, Polly Ruth Kozee, Lori Kozee Bryson and Leah Marie Youngblood. They also have five grandchildren, Leanna and Luke Bryson, Grace and Lily Kozee and Miles Youngblood.

Penny was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church in Macon, Georgia, where she served many years in the nursery and children's ministries.

The funeral service was held at Liberty United Methodist Church on November 15, 2019, with the Reverend Wayne Anthony officiating. She was laid to rest in the church cemetery.

Friends may sign the online register at



Statesboro Herald, November 23, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at Penny Crittenden Kozee was born in Bainbridge, Georgia, on June 10, 1954, and died on November 11, 2019, in Macon, Georgia.She is the daughter of Dr. Charlotte Clements Crittenden and James Leon Crittenden. She has a sister, Cheryl Anderson Crittenden; and two brothers, Charles and Jim Crittenden.Penny grew up in Statesboro, graduated from Statesboro High School in 1972 and enrolled in Georgia Southern College (University), earning a degree in physical education.She was active in high school and college sports, especially basketball, softball and swimming. At Georgia Southern, she was a member of the Lady Eagles Basketball team for several years. She also entered swim meets and earned medals. She excelled in high diving.While in college, she met John Kozee and they were married shortly thereafter. The simple beautiful wedding was at Statesboro Middleground Primitive Baptist Church. The well-known Emma Kelley was the pianist.Penny and John made their home in Macon, Georgia.They have five children, Jeffrey Paul Kozee, Samuel James Kozee, Polly Ruth Kozee, Lori Kozee Bryson and Leah Marie Youngblood. They also have five grandchildren, Leanna and Luke Bryson, Grace and Lily Kozee and Miles Youngblood.Penny was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church in Macon, Georgia, where she served many years in the nursery and children's ministries.The funeral service was held at Liberty United Methodist Church on November 15, 2019, with the Reverend Wayne Anthony officiating. She was laid to rest in the church cemetery.Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com. Statesboro Herald, November 23, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 22 to Nov. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close