STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Perry Lavon Herrington, age 52, passed away suddenly on July 5, 2019, at his residence.
He was a native of Bulloch County, a member of Hodges Grove Baptist Church and a graduate of Statesboro High School class of 1986.
He served in the United States Army National Guard and was employed by Checkers, Inc. for the past 20-plus years.
He was a member of the Lightweight Gospel Singers for 36 years.
He is survived by one daughter, Ciera Hunter, Statesboro; his mother, Mrs. Lizzie Herrington Hill, Statesboro; two sisters, Joy Herrington, Lithonia, Ga.; and Karima Hill Gordon, Savannah; two brothers, Michael Hill, Savannah; and Tabria Jones, Portal, Ga.; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
The funeral service for Mr. Herrington will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Hodges Grove Baptist Church with the pastor, the Rev. Dr. John Harmon, as eulogist and the Rev. Ernest Harris, presiding.
James R. Barnes Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, July 11, 2019
