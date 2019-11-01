STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Perry Wayne Ranew, age 62, died on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at his residence under the care of Acadia Hospice.
The Bulloch County native was a 1975 graduate of Statesboro High School. Perry attended culinary school and was a chef working with restaurants in Key West, Florida, and Emma's in Statesboro.
He enjoyed fishing and was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Archy and Shelby Ranew Jr; and a sister, Vicky Wheeler.
Surviving are two sisters and a brother-in-law, Tracey and Dwayne Herrington of Perkins, Ga.; and Kimberly Ranew of Statesboro; a son, Richard Lee Ranew of Savannah; and his girlfriend, Pamela Hettel of Statesboro. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A visitation will be held on Monday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, November 1, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 9, 2019