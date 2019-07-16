AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Mr. Plumer Glen Wilson, 94, entered into rest Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Augusta Gardens.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with the Rev. Winston Collins and the Rev. Pat Latta officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mr. Wilson was born in Greenback, Tenn., to the late Nelse and Carie Weaver Wilson.
He was a longtime member of Fleming Baptist Church, where he served as deacon, Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir.
He was a member of the Telephone Pioneers and worked for over 30 years for BellSouth.
He was a U.S. Army World War II veteran and a member of Green Meadows Country Club. He enjoyed golf and shooting pool.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene Baker; and his second wife, Bonnie Brice.
Survivors include his daughters, Sandra W. Cooper (Dean) and Becky Woodard (Roy); four grandchildren, Stephen Cooper (Denise), Heather Marin (Mark), Stacie Anderson (Jeff) and Lin Woodard (Jennifer); seven great-grandchildren, Rachel Moldonaldo (Jesus), Meagan Marin, Tristan Sojka, Gavin Sojka, Elana Woodard, Grayson Woodard and Emily Woodard; and one great-great-grandson, Knox Moldonaldo; sister, Vonnette Wilson; brothers, Harold Dean Wilson and Billy Wilson of Tennessee.
A special thank you to our friends and staff with Augusta Gardens and Regency Hospice.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA 30906.
