STATESBORO, Ga. -- Miss Rachel Burgess, age 59, passed away on Monday evening at Augusta University Medical Center after an extended illness.
At an early age, she was baptized at Rehovia Baptist Church.
She was a 1977 graduate of Portal High School, attended Georgia Southern University for three years before transferring to Swainsboro Technical College, receiving her LPN degree.
She was a former employee of Georgia Southern University, where she worked as an LPN in Health Services.
Ms. Burgess is survived by her mother, Willie Frank Burgess, Portal, Ga.; brothers, Virgil A. and Catherine Burgess and Wilbert and Tosha Burgess, both of Statesboro; and Cornell Burgess, Portal, Ga.; one aunt, Willie Doris Allen, Statesboro; nephews, Nicholas DeWayne Burgess, Hogansville, Ga.; three nieces, Lauren C. Burgess and Sabrina Burgess, both of Portal, Ga.; and Emily Burgess, Millen, Ga.; a great-nephew, Cameron Burgess, Hogansville, Ga.; and a great-niece, Saniyah Burgess, Portal, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The homegoing celebration for Miss Burgess will be Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Rehovia Baptist Church with Elder Emory Hagins, eulogist; and the pastor, the Rev. Paul Benton, presiding. Burial will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
Miss Burgess will lie in state at the church on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Public viewing will be on Friday, August 16th, from noon until 8 p.m.
James R. Barnes Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, August 16, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2019