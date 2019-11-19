Statesboro, Ga. - Miss Rachel Nichol Gay "Nikki", age 34, passed away on Monday November 18, 2019, at 8 a.m. at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was born
December 31, 1984 to Ronnie and Tammy McBride Gay of Statesboro. She was a 2005 graduate of Statesboro High School and had worked at Goodwill in Statesboro for three years. Nikki loved Country Music, Diet Coke and word puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Lola Gay and Ralph and Laverne McBride.
Surviving are her parents, Ronnie and Tammy McBride Gay; a brother and sister-in-law, William Ralph and Kristy Gay and a nephew William Austin Gay all of Statesboro. Many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends also survive.
The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from
4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
Funeral services will on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
Statesboro Herald, November 19, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 27, 2019