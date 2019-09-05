Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Rae Wills (Minick) Lanier. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Rae Wills Minick Lanier, age 100, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.

Rae was born in Saluda, South Carolina, March 7, 1919, to the late Madge Wills Minick and John Addison Minick Sr. At the age of 18 months, Rae moved with her family to Brooklet, Georgia. She attended Leefield School and graduated from Brooklet High School in 1936.

She married James Bennett Lanier Sr. and they made Brooklet their home. James preceded her in death in May of 2006, following 68 years of marriage.

Rae graduated from Paris Beauty School in Savannah and began her 70-year career as a beautician. She retired eight years ago at the age of 92, from Sassy Hair in Statesboro, where she worked with her dearest friends, Janice Davis and Melanie Spence.

Throughout her life, Rae was active in her community. She received a Deen Day

She was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star while her husband was a Mason and she served as grand marshal of the Brooklet Peanut Festival parade.

Rae was a member of the Brooklet Canasta Club for over 70 years.

She was a charter member of the original Brooklet First Baptist Church and later became a member of the Brooklet United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Mollie Lee Sunday School Class, UMW and many other church activities.

Rae was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James; and all of her 14 siblings. She was the last surviving of the 15 Minick children. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Carmen Marie Buelvas; and great-grandson, Raul S. Buelvas III.

Surviving are her two daughters and sons-in-law, Madge and Dr. Joe Edwards Jr. of Savannah and Carlyle and Dr. Raul Buelvas Sr. of Savannah; a son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy Lanier Jr. and Beverly of Brooklet; her grandchildren, Becky Buelvas Nowicki and Raymond, Dr. Raul Buelvas Jr. and Dr. Kay Buelvas, Suzy Buelvas Casey and Joe, Dr. Joe Edwards III and Cindy, Dr. Ben Edwards, Jim Lanier, Joe Lanier and Laura and Jerry Lanier and Dr. Jaclyn Lanier; 14 great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, Shirley Minick and Hazel Minick; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Brooklet United Methodist Church. The Rev. Chip Strickland will officiate.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.

Interment will follow in the Brooklet City Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Brooklet United Methodist Church, 201 North Parker Avenue, Brooklet, Georgia 30415; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, September 5, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Rae Wills Minick Lanier, age 100, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.Rae was born in Saluda, South Carolina, March 7, 1919, to the late Madge Wills Minick and John Addison Minick Sr. At the age of 18 months, Rae moved with her family to Brooklet, Georgia. She attended Leefield School and graduated from Brooklet High School in 1936.She married James Bennett Lanier Sr. and they made Brooklet their home. James preceded her in death in May of 2006, following 68 years of marriage.Rae graduated from Paris Beauty School in Savannah and began her 70-year career as a beautician. She retired eight years ago at the age of 92, from Sassy Hair in Statesboro, where she worked with her dearest friends, Janice Davis and Melanie Spence.Throughout her life, Rae was active in her community. She received a Deen Day Smith Service to Mankind Award for her community service. Some of her involvement included volunteering for "A Day for Southern," an annual fundraising campaign for Georgia Southern University, for over 40 years.She was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star while her husband was a Mason and she served as grand marshal of the Brooklet Peanut Festival parade.Rae was a member of the Brooklet Canasta Club for over 70 years.She was a charter member of the original Brooklet First Baptist Church and later became a member of the Brooklet United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Mollie Lee Sunday School Class, UMW and many other church activities.Rae was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James; and all of her 14 siblings. She was the last surviving of the 15 Minick children. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Carmen Marie Buelvas; and great-grandson, Raul S. Buelvas III.Surviving are her two daughters and sons-in-law, Madge and Dr. Joe Edwards Jr. of Savannah and Carlyle and Dr. Raul Buelvas Sr. of Savannah; a son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy Lanier Jr. and Beverly of Brooklet; her grandchildren, Becky Buelvas Nowicki and Raymond, Dr. Raul Buelvas Jr. and Dr. Kay Buelvas, Suzy Buelvas Casey and Joe, Dr. Joe Edwards III and Cindy, Dr. Ben Edwards, Jim Lanier, Joe Lanier and Laura and Jerry Lanier and Dr. Jaclyn Lanier; 14 great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, Shirley Minick and Hazel Minick; as well as many nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Friday, September 6, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Brooklet United Methodist Church. The Rev. Chip Strickland will officiate.The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.Interment will follow in the Brooklet City Cemetery.Pallbearers will be her grandsons.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Brooklet United Methodist Church, 201 North Parker Avenue, Brooklet, Georgia 30415; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 5, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Sept. 5 to Sept. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close