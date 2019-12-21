Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Rafe Allen Newton. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Rafe was a lifelong Bulloch County farmer. He was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church, where he was a former deacon.

Rafe's greatest joy was his family. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

His greatest passion was the love of his land and farming and when he had the opportunity he attended Bluegrass festivals.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Lucille Williams Newton; his parents, a son-in-law, Glenn Ray Kingery; a brother-in-law, Lavern Deal; and a sister-in-law, Betty Newton.

Surviving are his two daughters and a son-in-law, Brenda Newton Kingery of Portal and Julie and Milton Brannen of Portal; a sister, Christine Deal of Statesboro; a brother, Wallace Newton of Statesboro; a sister-in-law, Geneva Williams of Portal; a special niece, Carol Norris; five grandchildren, Jennifer Graham, Shannon Anderson (Brad), Justin Brannen (Nikki), Jacob Brannen (Mandi) and Jodi Gilmer (Richard); 11 great-grandchildren, Sienna Graham, Reagan Anderson, Drake Graham, Nicholas Anderson, Lawton Brannen, Blair Brannen, Kendall Brannen, Maggie Brannen, Haley Graham, Britt Brannen and Inman Brannen; his grand dogs, Cricket, Tilly and Zeus.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. John David Durden officiating, assisted by the Rev. Bobby Walthour. Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, great-grandsons and grandson-in-law.

Honorary pallbearers will be Lee Baird, Larry Fields, Steve Hotchkiss, Andy Parrish, Lloyd Shurling, Raybon Anderson, Joe Bowen and Joe Stuckey.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church, 4700 Poplar Springs Church Road, Portal, Georgia 30450.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, December 21, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at PORTAL, Ga. -- Mr. Rafe Allen Newton, age 92, died Friday, December 20, 2019, at his residence under the care of Regency Southern Care Hospice. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was the son of the late A.C. Newton and Ethel Mae Roberts Newton.Rafe was a lifelong Bulloch County farmer. He was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church, where he was a former deacon.Rafe's greatest joy was his family. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.His greatest passion was the love of his land and farming and when he had the opportunity he attended Bluegrass festivals.He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Lucille Williams Newton; his parents, a son-in-law, Glenn Ray Kingery; a brother-in-law, Lavern Deal; and a sister-in-law, Betty Newton.Surviving are his two daughters and a son-in-law, Brenda Newton Kingery of Portal and Julie and Milton Brannen of Portal; a sister, Christine Deal of Statesboro; a brother, Wallace Newton of Statesboro; a sister-in-law, Geneva Williams of Portal; a special niece, Carol Norris; five grandchildren, Jennifer Graham, Shannon Anderson (Brad), Justin Brannen (Nikki), Jacob Brannen (Mandi) and Jodi Gilmer (Richard); 11 great-grandchildren, Sienna Graham, Reagan Anderson, Drake Graham, Nicholas Anderson, Lawton Brannen, Blair Brannen, Kendall Brannen, Maggie Brannen, Haley Graham, Britt Brannen and Inman Brannen; his grand dogs, Cricket, Tilly and Zeus.The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. John David Durden officiating, assisted by the Rev. Bobby Walthour. Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be his grandsons, great-grandsons and grandson-in-law.Honorary pallbearers will be Lee Baird, Larry Fields, Steve Hotchkiss, Andy Parrish, Lloyd Shurling, Raybon Anderson, Joe Bowen and Joe Stuckey.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church, 4700 Poplar Springs Church Road, Portal, Georgia 30450.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 21, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close