Service Information

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro , GA 30458
(912)-764-7725

Visitation

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro , GA 30458

Funeral service

2:00 PM
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro , GA 30458

Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. - Mr. Ralph Allan Cepec, age 57, went to be with the Lord on Friday July 26, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. Ralph was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., and was a 1979 graduate of Upper St. Clair High School. Ralph soon began his military service as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, serving from 1982 until 1986. Upon his discharge, Ralph entered Trinity Baptist College in Jacksonville, FL where he graduated in 1991 with a BA in Church Ministries. Following his graduation, Ralph began serving as a missionary to Trinidad & Tobago for 9 years. Additionally he made several mission trips to Guyana.

In 2005 he and his family returned to his wife Sandra's hometown of Statesboro due to the illness of their son Stephen. Ralph had planned to return to the mission field in Guyana but was diagnosed with cancer in 2014. Though he was battling cancer, Ralph made many return trips to the mission field, until he was no longer able.

He was very involved in the local prison ministries and ministering to those at Summit Apartments. He was a member of Calvary's Grace Baptist Church in Ailey, GA.

Ralph was preceded in death by his father and mother, Ralph Nicolas Cepec and Bernie Briggs Cepec; a son, Stephen Andrew Cepec and his father-in-law, Wendell Waters.

Surviving are his wife Sandra Waters Cepec of Statesboro; a daughter and son-in-law, Rebekah Cepec Qualls and Levi Qualls; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Samuel and Hollie Linderman Cepec, Robert Cepec, Shawn Cepec and Melanie Price Cepec; a granddaughter, Elaina Cepec; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Susanne Cepec Croft and Marianne Cepec Bonnetti and Clint; his mother-in-law, Annette Waters; Grandmother-in-law, Sarah Waters; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Debra and Clay Pierson and his nieces and nephews, Ava Bonnetti, Kayley Croft, Clint Bonnetti Jr. and Daniel and David Pierson.

The family will receive visitors on Monday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro with Pastor Brian Patrick officiating.

Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be his sons and son-in-law.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Max Alderman, Pastor Bobby VanGiller, Pastor Newman Samples, Pastor Mike Qualls, Pastor Ricky Anderson, Pastor Chris Holden, Brother Don Sessions, Missionary Joshua Rhoades and other pastors in attendance.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Bible Baptist Church, 872 Glenwood Road, DeLand, FL 32720;

