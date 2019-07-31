Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Hackle. View Sign Service Information Sammons Funeral Home 4201 Main St West Soperton , GA 30457 (912)-529-4411 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Sammons Funeral Home 4201 Main St West Soperton , GA 30457 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Sammons Funeral Home 4201 Main St West Soperton , GA 30457 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph Hackle, age 59, of Adrian, passed away on Sunday morning, July 28, 2019, at the Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, Georgia.

Born in Metter, Georgia, he was the younger of two sons born to the late Ellison Ray and Dovie Leona Duffield Hackle.

Ralph and his brother grew up in Metter, where he was a graduate of Metter High School Class of 1978. After high school, he attended and graduated from Swainsboro Area Vocational-Technical School.

Ralph worked as a cable installer with Clearview Cable TV in Swainsboro for a few years before working as a control design engineer with Oxford Mechanized Systems in Vidalia and as a sales representative with Fluid Power South in Atlanta. He later started his own business, Industrial Training Inc., in which he developed specialized training for various industries.

Ralph was a member and deacon at Hawhammock Baptist Church in Swainsboro. In recent years, he had launched a personal outreach ministry by telephoning others to offer a word of encouragement.

He was a lifelong outdoorsman, enjoying any activity that involved being around nature and wildlife. His family has great memories of annual fishing trips in the North Georgia Mountains with his sons and their duck hunting trips, exciting trips to Disney World and any time spent with his family.

Ralph leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Jean Foskey Hackle, Adrian, Georgia; their two sons, Brian and Justin Hackle, Adrian, Georgia; his brother, Allen Hackle (Theresa), Statesboro, Georgia; his in-laws, Gerome and Polly Foskey, Adrian, Georgia; and his sister-in-law, Candace Foskey, Adrian, Georgia.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Williams Chapel of Sammons Funeral Home with the Rev. Cail Pressey officiating. Ralph will be laid to rest in Ricksville Cemetery, Adrian, Georgia.

Serving as pallbearers will be Barry Hackle, Jared Sammons, Andy Johnson, Craig Johnson, Justin Johnson and Dennis Dudley.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be his Sunday school class at Hawhammock Baptist Church and Johnny Campbell.

His family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

