Ralph Mixon Jr., 58, of Sylvania, and son of Ralph Mixon Sr. and Delores Williams Boling, died Friday, December 13, 2019, at Candler Hospital in Savannah.
Ralph was born in Savannah and lived in Savannah for many years before moving to Sylvania several years ago.
He was of the Pentecostal faith and was a master carpenter, having worked as a home builder and contractor. In addition to his work, Ralph loved to fish.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Mixon Sr.
Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Lacy and Shawn Smith of Metter; his mother, Delores Williams Boling of Sylvania; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Karen Mixon of Sylvania, Patricia and Titus Aycock of Alapaha, Georgia; and Mary Lynn Mixon of Brevard, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Travis and Austin Smith, both of Metter; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held 3 o'clock in the afternoon on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Black Creek United Methodist Church in Newington with the Rev. Titus Aycock officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 o'clock in the afternoon at Black Creek United Methodist Church in Newington.
Interment will be in the church cemetery at a later date.
Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, December 17, 2019
