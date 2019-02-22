Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Ralph Talmadge Sparks. View Sign



He was born in Bulloch County December 31, 1930, to Henry and Idolene Sparks. Ralph grew up between Bulloch County and Savannah, Ga., and attended Commercial High School.

He was a supervisor for Union Camp for 42 years and served his country in the Army National Guard as a major for 26 years.

He married the love of his life, Joyce Fennell, and was married for 59 loving years. Ralph and Joyce had four children, who they loved unconditionally.

Upon retirement, Ralph and Joyce moved to Pembroke, Ga., where he loved to farm and tinker on anything.

He was a member of Trinity Methodist Church while in Savannah and Trinity Baptist Church, Pembroke, Ga., and found his forever church at Emit Grove Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.

Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; and all of his brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his four children, 16 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A visitation will be held on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Emit Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Huffingham officiating. Interment will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Savannah, Ga.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Emit Grove Baptist Church, 1567 Emit Grove Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, February 22, 2019

502 Miller Street Ext.

Statesboro , GA 30458

Published in Statesboro Herald from Feb. 22 to Mar. 1, 2019

