PEMBROKE, Ga. -- Mr. Ralph Trent Sparks Jr., age 44, passed away on Friday, March 1st, at Memorial Hospital in Savannah.
Trent was born on November 15th, 1974, in Lawton, Okla., to Mr. Ralph Trent Sparks Sr. and Mrs. Ginger Bryant Sparks. He grew up in Acworth, Ga., where he attended Etowah High School and was a Boy Scout.
Following high school, Trent attended Kennesaw State University and later Ogeechee Technical College to become an EMT. For the past four years, he lived in Pembroke, Ga., and was a caretaker for his late grandfather, Ralph Talmadge Sparks.
He is survived by his parents, his sister, Shantel Roark (Michael) of Hixson, Tenn.; and his niece and nephews, Hailey, Cody and Ian Roark. Several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends also survive.
The family will receive visitors on Monday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
The funeral service will follow visitation at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Danny Bryant officiating.
The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Statesboro & Bulloch County, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, GA 30459.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, March 3, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2019