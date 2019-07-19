Mr. Ralphee Tremble (1976 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "So many early childhood memories we shared...Such a good..."
    - Romano Young
  • "Prayers for all the family and friends. Ralphee was a..."
    - Clay Chandler
  • "A gentle giant with a heart of gold and a smile that will..."
    - Tamika Smith
  • "My condolences to the family. Rest In Peace. "
    - Keshia Harper
  • "I love and going to miss you cousin. You had a very..."
    - Rodrick Vinson Tremble
Service Information
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
238 West Main St.
Statesboro, GA
30458
(912)-764-2100
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
238 West Main St.
Statesboro, GA 30458
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church
Highway 24 East
Statesboro, GA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church
Highway 24 East
Statesboro, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mr. Ralphee Tremble, age 42, passed away Friday evening, July 12th, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was a Bulloch County native and was a 1995 graduate of Statesboro High School.
He was employed with Milliken Longleaf Plant of Sylvania, Ga.
He is survived by a loving fiancee, Felicia Robinson of Statesboro, Ga.; his loving sons, Jacob Williams and Radravious Tremble, both of Statesboro, Ga.; a loving sister, Mrs. Adrianne (Joe) Givens of Powder Springs, Ga.; a loving brother, Mr. Dwayne (Mae) Tremble of Atlanta, Ga.; his loving aunts, Ms. Corine Tremble, Ms. Carolyn Tremble and Ms. Ada Tremble, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Mrs. Evelyn (Leslie) Moon of Camp Springs, Md.; and Mrs. Margaret Jones of Jacksonville, Fla.; Mrs. Helen Gregory of Sumter, S.C.; and Mrs. Dorothy Campbell of Lithonia, Ga.; a loving uncle, Mr. Eddie (Betty) Tremble of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
The homegoing celebration for Mr. Ralphee Tremble will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, Highway 24 East, Statesboro, Ga., with the Rev. Harry J. Tremble Jr. presiding, the Rev. Derrick Hornsby as eulogist and the Rev. Earl Perkins, pastor. Interment will be held in the A.C. Dunlap Cemetery, East Oliff Street, Statesboro, Ga.
Mr. Ralphee Tremble will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Express condolences at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, July 19, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from July 19 to July 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.