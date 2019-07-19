Mr. Ralphee Tremble, age 42, passed away Friday evening, July 12th, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was a Bulloch County native and was a 1995 graduate of Statesboro High School.
He was employed with Milliken Longleaf Plant of Sylvania, Ga.
He is survived by a loving fiancee, Felicia Robinson of Statesboro, Ga.; his loving sons, Jacob Williams and Radravious Tremble, both of Statesboro, Ga.; a loving sister, Mrs. Adrianne (Joe) Givens of Powder Springs, Ga.; a loving brother, Mr. Dwayne (Mae) Tremble of Atlanta, Ga.; his loving aunts, Ms. Corine Tremble, Ms. Carolyn Tremble and Ms. Ada Tremble, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Mrs. Evelyn (Leslie) Moon of Camp Springs, Md.; and Mrs. Margaret Jones of Jacksonville, Fla.; Mrs. Helen Gregory of Sumter, S.C.; and Mrs. Dorothy Campbell of Lithonia, Ga.; a loving uncle, Mr. Eddie (Betty) Tremble of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
The homegoing celebration for Mr. Ralphee Tremble will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, Highway 24 East, Statesboro, Ga., with the Rev. Harry J. Tremble Jr. presiding, the Rev. Derrick Hornsby as eulogist and the Rev. Earl Perkins, pastor. Interment will be held in the A.C. Dunlap Cemetery, East Oliff Street, Statesboro, Ga.
Mr. Ralphee Tremble will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, July 19, 2019
