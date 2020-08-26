1/1
Randall Clark Bowden
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Randall Clark Bowden, age 64, died Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the Doctors Hospital of Augusta.
Randy was born in Pensacola, Florida, the son of Mary Clark Bowden and the late J. Earle Bowden. He was a graduate of Pensacola Liberal Arts High School and received his marketing degree from Nova Southeastern University.
While living in Florida, he worked for several years with Gulf Power Company before moving to Georgia, where he transferred to Georgia Power Company, retiring after 20 years of service.
Randy loved listening to The Allman Brothers Band and other blues and jazz music. He also enjoyed wildlife, whether it be deer or turkey hunting, or just observing any of it. Randy loved dogs and never met one that didn't love him.
He was preceded in death by his father, J. Earle Bowden.
Surviving are his wife of 14 years, Shalah Oglesby Bowden; one daughter, Jessica Bowden, and her fiancé, Dennis Corey; his mother, Mary Louise Bowden; and his brother and sister-in-law, Steven and Pamela Bowden.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Connection Church followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Joey Fennell officiating.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, August 27, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 26 to Sep. 3, 2020.
