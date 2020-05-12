Randy Daniel Cassedy
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Randy Daniel Cassedy, age 63, passed away at home Sunday, May 10, 2020, after a long illness.
The Bulloch County native was the owner and operator of Cassedy Painting.
Randy graduated from Statesboro High School in 1976. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially the annual July fishing trip to Lake George. Randy was an avid Georgia Bulldog football fan who loved tailgating with friends. He followed the Dawgs all over the Southeast and as far away as South Bend, Indiana. He also looked forward to the annual trip to Jacksonville for the Georgia/Florida game. Randy was known as the meat cutter and griller for the many Super Bowl parties.
He loved his dog, Lizzie, but Randy especially loved his family and being called "Grandy". He was anxiously awaiting the arrival of his newest grandchild in July.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Myrt Cassedy; brothers, Bennie Earl Cassedy, Raymond Cassedy and Tommy Cassedy; and his sister, Bonnie Cassedy.
Surviving are his two daughters, Blair (Daniel) Cook and Meghan (Will) Spence; two brothers, Marvin Cassedy and Ricky (Holly) Cassedy; grandchildren, Cassedy Spence, Liam Spence and Molly Cook; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with Elder Randy Waters officiating.
Please note that social-distancing guidelines will be enforced at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Brannen Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Gerald Cail, Russ Cassedy, Tony Cassedy, Chris Smith, Jason Whitfield and Marion Hulsey.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Portal Hunting Club.
Donations may be made in Randy's honor to the American Cancer Society or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.
Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.

Statesboro Herald, May 12, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from May 12 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Deal Funeral Directors
MAY
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Deal Funeral Directors
