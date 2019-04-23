Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Ray Clifford Beasley. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Ray Clifford Beasley, age 61, died Saturday at his residence in Statesboro.

Ray was born in Bulloch County and was a 1975 graduate of Statesboro High School.

He worked with Edward Motes Bulldog Trucking for many years and then began his career in the well drilling industry. Ray worked for several years with Lane Atlantic and returned to Bulloch County, where he owned and operated Georgia Well Drilling for 35 years.

Ray loved bluegrass music and spending time at his river house.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Beasley and Eyvonne Pye Carruthers.

Surviving are his two sons and a daughter-in-law, Phillip and Felicia Beasley of Guyton and Buddy Beasley of Statesboro; a daughter, Ansley Cook of Statesboro; a stepson and his wife, Lance and Angie Mangrum of Augusta; nine grandchildren, two sisters and brothers-in-law, Angela and Johnny Jones of Statesboro and Jan and Chris Igwe of Statesboro; a brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Lorna Beasley of Statesboro; and his best friend, Raynell Laircey Anderson of Statesboro.

The family will receive visitors on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Thomas Hendrix officiating. A private graveside service and burial will be at another time.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, April 23, 2019

