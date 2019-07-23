STATESBORO – Rayford Bragg, age 75, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Ga.
He was born in Screven County to the late W.O. and Clara Bell Dickey Bragg. He was a retired ironworker, a member of Iron Workers Union Local 709 and was of the Baptist faith.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Wilma Woodruff Bragg; second wife, Lora Ellen Jones Bragg; brothers, Herman Bragg, Jack Bragg and Tex Bragg; sisters, Mandie Lou Landing, Nina (Tootsie) Doyle and Mary Lou Bragg.
Survivors: daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy C. and Lee Lang of Statesboro, Ga.; and Sandra and Mike Phillips of Newington; sons and daughters-in-law, Rayford J. and Christi Bragg and Jason and Tara Bragg, all of Guyton, Ga.; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Gary Walls of Sylvania; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Annette Sheffield of Sylvania, Melvin and Sharon Sheffield of Texas and Wayne and Linda Woodruff of Guyton, Ga.; grandchildren, Robert Lang, Joshua Lang, Lora and Craig Anderson, Chloe Bragg, Rachael Pratt, Kala Pratt and Bubba Flemming; great-granddaughter, Demi Lang; aeveral nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home.
Memorial service: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 5 p.m. in the Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dent Wiggins officiating.
Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.
