Service Information Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home 107 Singleton Ave Sylvania , GA 30467 (912)-564-2331 Visitation 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home Memorial service 5:00 PM Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home Chapel



He was born in Screven County to the late W.O. and Clara Bell Dickey Bragg. He was a retired ironworker, a member of Iron Workers Union Local 709 and was of the Baptist faith.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Wilma Woodruff Bragg; second wife, Lora Ellen Jones Bragg; brothers, Herman Bragg, Jack Bragg and Tex Bragg; sisters, Mandie Lou Landing, Nina (Tootsie) Doyle and Mary Lou Bragg.

Survivors: daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy C. and Lee Lang of Statesboro, Ga.; and Sandra and Mike Phillips of Newington; sons and daughters-in-law, Rayford J. and Christi Bragg and Jason and Tara Bragg, all of Guyton, Ga.; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Gary Walls of Sylvania; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Annette Sheffield of Sylvania, Melvin and Sharon Sheffield of Texas and Wayne and Linda Woodruff of Guyton, Ga.; grandchildren, Robert Lang, Joshua Lang, Lora and Craig Anderson, Chloe Bragg, Rachael Pratt, Kala Pratt and Bubba Flemming; great-granddaughter, Demi Lang; aeveral nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home.

Memorial service: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 5 p.m. in the Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dent Wiggins officiating.

Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.

www.thomsponstricklandwaters.com.



Statesboro Herald, July 23, 2019

STATESBORO – Rayford Bragg, age 75, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Ga.

