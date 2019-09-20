"Not afraid to bid this world goodbye, Not afraid to close my eyes and die, For this courage I have prayer, In His arms I'm not afraid."
PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Rebie Geraldine Brannen Motes, age 83, died Wednesday evening at the Jenkins County Hospital following a long illness.
The Bulloch County native was a 1954 graduate of Portal High School. Following graduation, she moved to Atlanta for four years before moving back and working with Jockey International in Millen. She retired from Willow Hill Elementary after 30 years of service as the lunchroom manager.
She was a member of the Country Echoes Gospel Group and a member of the Pentecostal Baptist Church. Mrs. Geraldine loved her Lord and Savior, her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Rebie Brannen; a brother, Rebon Brannen; a son, Edward Mote; and her dear friend, Nancy Mares.
Surviving are a daughter-in-law, Nancy Motes of Portal; a son, Gerald (Stephanie) Motes of Richmond, Va.; a daughter, Tronda (Billy) Grooms of Portal; grandchildren, Travis (Mandy) Motes, Dusty (Anita) Motes, Ed (Stacey) Motes, Jeremy (Jennifer) Motes, Nicole (Derek) Kemp, Brett (Kori) Motes, Roman (Katie Olsen) Motes, Chance Mellor, Dawn (Richard) Pylant, Clay (Meghan) McCullough, Trent (Emily) Grooms, Chase (Chrissi) Grooms, Haze Grooms and Chandler Grooms; her sisters, Mildred (Alton) McBride, Glenda Reddick, Marilyn Thompson and Carole (John) Smith; her very dear friends, Johnnie (Louise) Motes, Gloria Peacock, Myrene Reddick and Betty Arnett. Thirty-seven great-grandchildren also survive.
A visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Jody Bryant officiating. Interment will be in Payne's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Brannen, Grant Brannen, Troy Reddick, Tracy McBride, Bert Thompson and Todd McBride.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joey McBride, Jeff Reddick, Mark Reddick, Mike Reddick and Barry Jones.
Statesboro Herald, September 20, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Sept. 20 to Sept. 28, 2019