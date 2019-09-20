Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Rebie Geraldine (Brannen) Motes. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM Funeral service 11:00 AM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

"Not afraid to bid this world goodbye, Not afraid to close my eyes and die, For this courage I have prayer, In His arms I'm not afraid."



PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Rebie Geraldine Brannen Motes, age 83, died Wednesday evening at the Jenkins County Hospital following a long illness.

The Bulloch County native was a 1954 graduate of Portal High School. Following graduation, she moved to Atlanta for four years before moving back and working with Jockey International in Millen. She retired from Willow Hill Elementary after 30 years of service as the lunchroom manager.

She was a member of the Country Echoes Gospel Group and a member of the Pentecostal Baptist Church. Mrs. Geraldine loved her Lord and Savior, her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Rebie Brannen; a brother, Rebon Brannen; a son, Edward Mote; and her dear friend, Nancy Mares.

Surviving are a daughter-in-law, Nancy Motes of Portal; a son, Gerald (Stephanie) Motes of Richmond, Va.; a daughter, Tronda (Billy) Grooms of Portal; grandchildren, Travis (Mandy) Motes, Dusty (Anita) Motes, Ed (Stacey) Motes, Jeremy (Jennifer) Motes, Nicole (Derek) Kemp, Brett (Kori) Motes, Roman (Katie Olsen) Motes, Chance Mellor, Dawn (Richard) Pylant, Clay (Meghan) McCullough, Trent (Emily) Grooms, Chase (Chrissi) Grooms, Haze Grooms and Chandler Grooms; her sisters, Mildred (Alton) McBride, Glenda Reddick, Marilyn Thompson and Carole (John)

A visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Jody Bryant officiating. Interment will be in Payne's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Brannen, Grant Brannen, Troy Reddick, Tracy McBride, Bert Thompson and Todd McBride.

Honorary pallbearers will be Joey McBride, Jeff Reddick, Mark Reddick, Mike Reddick and Barry Jones.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, September 20, 2019

