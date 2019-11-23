Mr. Reid Taylor Daunhauer passed away November 21, 2019, at the age of 47. He was born on March 10, 1972, in Ocala, Fla., the youngest son of Elder George and Katy Daunhauer.
He was a student at College of Central Florida and was inducted into the junior college honor society.
He is predeceased by his infant daughter, Taylor Michelle Daunhauer; and his father.
He is survived by his daughter, Reanna Daunhauer; his mother, Katy Daunhauer; and siblings, Victor Daunhauer, Darrin Daunhauer, Todd Daunhauer and Latrecia Fraley.
A graveside service and burial will be held in Middleground Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery on Tuesday at 11 a.m., officiated by Elder Emerson Proctor and assisted by Elder Randy Waters.
