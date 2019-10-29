Guest Book View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary

TWIN CITY, Ga. -- Mr. Rex Marvin Rigdon, age 60, died Saturday, October 26, 2019, at his residence under the care of Kindred Hospice. Born in Norfolk, Virginia, he lived in Candler County for several years. Rex was raised in the Portal area and graduated from Portal High School in 1976.

Following his graduation, he attended Swainsboro Technical College, where he graduated with an auto service technician degree.

He worked for several years with Dillard Ford in Metter and later with Rozier Ford in Statesboro. In 1984, he and his wife opened Rigdon's Automotive in Statesboro, which later became Rigdon's Auto and Truck Sales, which he owned and operated until 2010.

Rex became an ordained minister several years ago. He was a member of El Bethel Baptist Church in Twin City.

Rex enjoyed spending time at auctions, fishing and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin James Rigdon; and his stepfather, Earl Alderman.

Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Cheryl Freese Rigdon of Twin City; three daughters and sons-in-law, Michelle and Wes Wilson of Guyton, Nicole and Michael Bowen of Rockwall, Texas; and Tiegg and Ron Cannady of Twin City; two sons, Neil Rigdon of Springfield and Burke Rigdon of Twin City; his mother, Joyce Johnson Alderman of Garfield; nine grandchildren, Allie, Cash, Renea and Rebeckah Rigdon, Riley and Reid Cannady, Lacey Wilson and Mitchell and Aubree Bowen; a sister and brother-in-law, Rhonda and Bubba Cowart of Oregon; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Royce and Annette Rigdon of Wyoming and Ryan and Trish Alderman of Garfield.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at El Bethel Baptist Church in Twin City with the Rev. Rob Gray and the Rev. Nick Johnson officiating.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Dan Johnson, Matt Rigdon, Alan Johnson, Boyd Johnson, Ridge Allen, Joe Underwood, Terry Paige and John Paul Johnson.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to El Bethel Baptist Church, 429 Abb Johnson Road, Twin City, GA 30471.

Statesboro Herald, October 29, 2019

