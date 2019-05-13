STATESBORO, Ga. - Mr. Richard Ira Brannen Sr. age 63, died Saturday at his residence. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a retired foreman with the Local 409 Ironworker's Union in Savannah. His greatest love was his family and he enjoyed time spent fishing and gardening.
He was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are his three daughters and two sons-in-law, Julie Brannen Moore and Cyrus Alba Moore and Deanna and Jeremy Groomes all of Statesboro and Stephaine Sheeks of Nebraska; two sons, Richard Ira Brannen, Jr. and Cliton Reagor Brannen; his parents, Harold and Iris Hendrix Brannen; a sister and brother-in-law, Sheryl and Neal Burnsed and a brother Tommy Brannen (Debbie Deal) all of Statesboro. Seven grandchildren also survive.
The family will receive visitors Tuesday from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Rev. Will Griffith officiating.
Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Fostering Bulloch, 2505 Watering Hole Ct. Statesboro, Georgia 30458.
Statesboro Herald, May 12, 2019
