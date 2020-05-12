Richard L. Huff
1975 - 2020
Richard L. Huff passed away suddenly and far too soon on Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Born in Anchorage, Alaska, July 24, 1975, Richard enjoyed a short but full life.
He was a devoted and loving husband, loving son and wonderful son-in-law.
Richard worked for Publix in Pooler, Georgia, where he did not feel working was a job, but a place he went to be with the friends he had made with co-workers and customers. He genuinely loved his job.
Richard met his wife, Erin, 13 years ago in Los Angeles and they both knew immediately they were destined to be together. Eventually, Erin returned to Orlando, Florida, to finish her degree and Richard soon followed. It was in Orlando that they began their life together. After a few years, they relocated to Statesboro, Georgia.
When he was not working, Richard also enjoyed watching his cats play. He also loved gaming, his comic book collection and listening to the rock group "Queen".
Richard is survived by his wife, Erin Mandelik; his mother, Ellen Huff of Oregon; his father, Scott Huff (Jeannie) of Colorado; and his in-laws, Kurt and Belinda Mandelik of Sylvania, Georgia.
Richard will be greatly missed by all his family, friends and co-workers.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 14, at 2 p.m. at 707 South Main Street, Sylvania, Georgia, officiated by Elder Jake Futch.
Family will be receiving friends from 3-6 p.m. following the service.
Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, May 12, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from May 12 to May 19, 2020.
Deal Funeral Directors
22757 Hwy 80 East
Statesboro, GA 30461
9127645683
May 12, 2020
Praying for you and your family.
Sheila Snow
May 11, 2020
Richard you will always be engraved in our memories and thank you for the love you showed Erin and even though we didnt speak often when we did you spoke volumes. Rest In Peace
Allen Grimes
Family
