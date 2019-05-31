Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard MacArthur Neville. View Sign Service Information Lakeside Funeral Home - Woodstock 121 Claremore Drive Woodstock , GA 30188 (770)-293-2757 Send Flowers Obituary



He is survived by four children, Patrick Sean Neville (Pam), Heather Elaine Warwick (Todd), Lauren Neville Womack (Doug) and stepdaughter, Nicole Ellington; stepmother, Reba J. Neville; four brothers, William J. "Joe" Neville Jr. (Bette), James Ross Neville, Douglas R. Jacobs (Laurie) and Jeffrey C. Neville; eight grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.

Richard was predeceased by grandparents, William Gesmon Neville and Marguerite Nunnally Neville, Clinton B. Newton and Mary MacArthur Mann Newton MacArthur; a step-grandfather, William Clement MacArthur; mother, Mary Beverly Newton Neville; father, Hon. William J. Neville; daughter, Beverly Shannon Houghton (McGarry); and several aunts and uncles and cousins.

A 1965 graduate of Statesboro High School, Richard was a talented and accomplished musician on strings and percussion, and as a teenager was lead guitarist for "The Dimensions." A gifted artist in all visual media, Richard studied art at Ringling School of Art in Sarasota, Florida, before serving in the

After his military service, Richard continued his art education at Florida State University, finishing with a degree in art history.

Richard was self-employed much of his career in the arts with a concentration in the motion picture industry.

Richard loved his family deeply and enjoyed restoring guitars and playing his different stringed instruments. He became a master in the building of classic "cigar box" guitars for vintage blues players and friends.

He enjoyed kayaking, canoeing and fishing while living with his brother, Jeffrey.

He recently moved to Canton, Georgia, to be near his beloved daughter, Lauren, her husband, Doug, and their children.

His sense of humor, creativity and open love and care for family and friends will be sorely missed.

In accordance with Richard's wishes, the family will hold a private memorial service to celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, donations to one's favorite charity will be appreciated by the family.

Lakeside Funeral Home, 121 Claremore Drive, Woodstock, GA 30188, is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.

Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at



Statesboro Herald, May 31, 2019

