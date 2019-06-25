Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Robert Alan Hart. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Robert Alan Hart, age 56, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro. The Illinois native moved to Statesboro as a young man.

Following school, Robbie began working in the construction industry. Additionally, he was employed for 10 years with Foy and Gail

Robbie loved the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren, and loved to grill for all.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Solon Hart and Joan Hart; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Bruce Ingerson and David and Geneva Hart; a sister, Kathy Hart; and two nephews, Steven Hart and Bubba Hart.

Surviving are his wife, Dorothy Louise Hart; a daughter and son-in-law, Chasidy and Larry Upton of Portal; a son and daughter-in-law, Cory and Andrea Hart of Middleground Community; seven grandchildren, Jordan, Rusty, Noah, Cayden, Autumn, Carson and Raycen; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Michelle and Kenneth Weeks of Statesboro and Barbara Ingerson of Minnesota; and a brother and sister-in-law, George and Jeannie Ingerson of Minnesota. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The graveside service and burial will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Lawrence Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Randy Driggers, Mike Reed, Dave Reed, Keith Williams, Justin Moon and Julio Cesar.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, June 25, 2019

