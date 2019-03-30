STATESBORO, Ga. - Mr. Robert Charles Smith, age 71, died on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Emory Healthcare in Atlanta.
The Homestead, Florida, native had lived in Statesboro for most of his life. He graduated from Statesboro High School and obtained his BBA from Georgia Southern University. He was a paralegal with Edenfield, Cox, Bruce and Classens for over 30 years.
Robert was a kind, caring person who studied music in France and loved his children, cooking, animals, playing piano and growing orchids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Herman and Rachael G. Smith; and his sister, Debra Ann Smith.
Surviving is his partner of 14 years, John Yao; two children, Rachel Smith Yao and Jonathan Smith Yao, all of Statesboro; and several cousins and relatives.
A memorial service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Jimmy Cason officiating. A visitation will follow the service.
Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be his coworkers at Edenfield, Cox, Bruce and Classens.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the , 3801 NW 40th Terrace, Suite B, Gainesville, FL 32606.
Statesboro Herald, March 30, 2019
