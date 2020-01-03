Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Robert Dean "Bob" Morgan. View Sign Service Information Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 (912)-764-5683 Memorial service 11:00 AM Trinity Baptist Church Nevils , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



He was an honorable veteran of the United States Navy after his tours of service and after his marriage to his wife, Helen, he later re-enlisted in the Navy Reserves to further serve his country. He also worked in the insurance industry and for the Georgia Railroad.

After starting his career with the Kmart Corporation as a store manager, he put in many years of service at various stores in Savannah and Cartersville, Ga., as well as numerous locations in and around Lawrenceburg and Chattanooga, Tenn. He enjoyed working with the employees and the public and on occasion would just start singing a song or tell a funny joke just to get a laugh.

Bob enjoyed playing golf, fishing, boating, swimming, spending time with family and friends.

After 28 years of service, he retired from Kmart in 1997, and relocated to Bulloch County between Statesboro and Claxton, Ga.

He built a new home and "Circle M Ostrich Farm" to raise many to "feather" his retirement, but there were only a few. So he cooked the eggs and others painted or decorated the large ostrich eggshells and he either sold or gave them away.

Bob was an avid fan of the Atlanta Falcons, UGA and a big supporter of the Georgia Southern Eagles. He even drove a GSU bus part-time, entertaining and quizzing the students while transporting them around campus.

He was an active and faithful member for over 20 years at Trinity Baptist Church in Nevils, Ga.

The love he had for his church family and church was unmeasurable and very important to him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Margarite Rentz Morgan; a brother, Richard Morgan; and a sister and brother-in-law, Marlene (Hugh) Cheshier.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Helen B. Morgan; two sisters, Lyn (Theodore) Parrish of Richmond Hill, Ga.; and Sandra Coley of Savannah, Ga.; a daughter, Bonnie Chiles of Baltimore, Md.; two sons, Daniel Morgan of Baltimore, Md.; and Christopher (Thirza) Morgan of Drayden, Md.; a daughter/granddaughter, Morgan Zuniga (Jonathan) Longshore of Loveland, Colo.; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Trinity Baptist Church in Nevils, GA with Pastor Joe Eason officiating.

The family asks that you consider a donation in his memory to: Trinity Baptist Church, 1172 Nevils-Denmark Road, Nevils, GA 31321; or the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852, (800) 638-8299.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.

www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.



Statesboro Herald, January 3, 2020

