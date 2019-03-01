Dr. Robert Eugene Lingle of Statesboro, Ga., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
Dr. Robert was born August 27, 1932, to the late Samuel H. Lingle and Della I. Ditzel. A graduate of Messiah College, Stetson University and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, Robert pastored churches in Florida, South Carolina, Massachusetts and Virginia before retiring to Georgia in 1997.
He loved the Lord. He loved his family and friends and he loved his church.
He will be missed.
He is survived by his bride of 65 years, Gloria Patricia Babcock Lingle; and their six children, Bob (and wife, Amy), Steve (and wife, Laurel), Karen (and husband, Rick), Rick, David (and wife, Luanne), Christine; 22 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Don and Ron Lingle; and sister, Sandra McCuller.
Visitation/memorial celebration service will be held at Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 23805 U.S. Highway 80 East, Statesboro, GA, on Saturday, March 2.
Visitation begins at 11 a.m. followed by the memorial celebration service at noon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , Serve International and/or Eastern Heights Baptist Church.
Hodges-Moore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, March 1, 2019
