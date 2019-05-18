STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Robert Earl Groover, age 81, died on May 13, 2019, at Heritage Inn after an extended illness. He was born in Bulloch County to the late Robert and Addie Lou Groover.
In his early 30s, he made his home in Rocky Mount, N.C., and started his driving career. Over the years, he traveled many miles, meeting many faces, allowing him to truly love his career.
He was a member of the Rocky Mount Moose Lodge #938, where he met many friends and had lots of great times.
Due to his declining health, he returned to his first home to be close to his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Loretta Groover; and youngest brother, Remer Burnsed Sr.
Surviving are two sons, Robert Glenn (Joann) Groover of Sumter, S.C.; and Christopher Groover of Fort Valley, Ga.; two grandchildren, Christopher and Katelyn Groover of Savannah, Ga.; one great-granddaughter, Pasley Rose Groover; a brother, Elvin Burnsed of Dothan, Ala.; two sisters, Shirley Owens of Statesboro, Ga.; and Glenda Hewitt of Leefield, Ga. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Chaplain Keith Ferguson officiating.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Heritage Inn for their services.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, May 18, 2019
