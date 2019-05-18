Guest Book View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Memorial service 2:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Robert Earl Groover, age 81, died on May 13, 2019, at Heritage Inn after an extended illness. He was born in Bulloch County to the late Robert and Addie Lou Groover.

In his early 30s, he made his home in Rocky Mount, N.C., and started his driving career. Over the years, he traveled many miles, meeting many faces, allowing him to truly love his career.

He was a member of the Rocky Mount Moose Lodge #938, where he met many friends and had lots of great times.

Due to his declining health, he returned to his first home to be close to his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Loretta Groover; and youngest brother, Remer Burnsed Sr.

Surviving are two sons, Robert Glenn (Joann) Groover of Sumter, S.C.; and Christopher Groover of Fort Valley, Ga.; two grandchildren, Christopher and Katelyn Groover of Savannah, Ga.; one great-granddaughter, Pasley Rose Groover; a brother, Elvin Burnsed of Dothan, Ala.; two sisters, Shirley Owens of Statesboro, Ga.; and Glenda Hewitt of Leefield, Ga. Many nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Chaplain Keith Ferguson officiating.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Heritage Inn for their services.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, May 18, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Robert Earl Groover, age 81, died on May 13, 2019, at Heritage Inn after an extended illness. He was born in Bulloch County to the late Robert and Addie Lou Groover.In his early 30s, he made his home in Rocky Mount, N.C., and started his driving career. Over the years, he traveled many miles, meeting many faces, allowing him to truly love his career.He was a member of the Rocky Mount Moose Lodge #938, where he met many friends and had lots of great times.Due to his declining health, he returned to his first home to be close to his family.He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Loretta Groover; and youngest brother, Remer Burnsed Sr.Surviving are two sons, Robert Glenn (Joann) Groover of Sumter, S.C.; and Christopher Groover of Fort Valley, Ga.; two grandchildren, Christopher and Katelyn Groover of Savannah, Ga.; one great-granddaughter, Pasley Rose Groover; a brother, Elvin Burnsed of Dothan, Ala.; two sisters, Shirley Owens of Statesboro, Ga.; and Glenda Hewitt of Leefield, Ga. Many nieces and nephews also survive.A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Chaplain Keith Ferguson officiating.The family would like to thank the caregivers at Heritage Inn for their services.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 18, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from May 18 to May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close