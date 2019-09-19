Dr. Robert L. West passed away from an overwhelming infection at the age of 71 on March 23, 2019, in Newport Beach, Calif.
Dr. West was born and reared in Savannah, Ga., where he was a member of the Cokesbury Methodist Church and graduated from Jenkins High School in 1965.
He attended the Georgia Institute of Technology and then Georgia Southern University, where he met and married his beloved wife, Donna, and in 1969 graduated with a Bachelor of Science in biology.
Upon graduation, he was accepted into the first class of The School of Dentistry at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta and in 1973 obtained his doctorate of medical dentistry.
He served two years as a dentist in the U.S. Navy, stationed in Charleston, S.C., prior to opening his first general dentistry practice in Statesboro, Ga.
He later sold that practice and in 1986 established his second private practice in Cleveland, Ga.
In 1998, he retired due to health issues and moved to Panama City Beach, Fla., to enjoy time with grandchildren, Savannah, Hannah, Jackson and Dawson West.
Then in 2015, Dr. West and Donna went cross country with their RV to live in Orange County, Calif., to enjoy time with twin grandchildren, Giselle and George Hibbard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Dewey West and Dorothea Sapp West McCorkle; and elder brother, A.D. West Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sidonne "Donna" Boyd West; two children, Jolee West Hibbard of Irvine, Calif.; and Robert L. "Bobby" West Jr. of Panama City Beach, Fla.; and a sister, Delene West Clance of Metter, Ga.
A celebration of life service for Robert L. West, DMD, will be held at the Ellis Chapel United Methodist Church in Screven County on September 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Sonny Moon officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery, with military honors.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, September 19, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019