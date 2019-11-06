BROOKLET -- Mr. Robert Louie Scott, 73, passed away at his residence on Tuesday morning, November 5, 2019. Mr. Scott was born in Claxton to the late Tommy Jackson and Edena Mae Burnsed Scott on December 29, 1945.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War in Dengue, was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved spending time with his family.
After his faithful service, Mr. Scott was a self-employed truck driver since the mid 1970s.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Christina Marie Scott.
Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Nancy Brannen Scott; two sons, Brian Scott and his wife, Erika, of Nevils; and Robbie and Amy of Brooklet; daughter, Sandi Thompson, and her husband, Mike, of Millen; brother, Linton Jackson Scott, and his wife, Dianne, of Washington, Ga.; sister, Juanita Glisson of Ellabell; five grandchildren, Nicole Martin, Bryson Scott, Alayna Grace Scott, Olivia Scott and Thomas Scott; great-granddaughter, Caylee Martin.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 5 until 7 p.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Lower Black Creek Cemetery.
Statesboro Herald, November 7, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 14, 2019