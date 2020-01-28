Robert Sylvester Dyches, 83, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was born in Statesboro, Georgia, to the late David and Janie (Mobley) Dyches.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Daniel Dyches and Walter Dyches; and sister, Pauline Williams; and daughter-in-law, Marilee Dyches.
Survivors include his son, Robert Wayne Dyches; and adopted daughter, Jenniffer Dyches, and husband, Jason K. Dyches; brothers, Harry, Jimmy and David Dyches; sisters, Jerry Barrs, Josephine Davis, Audrey Thompson and Sue Deal; grandchildren, Kris Bessent, Robby Dyches (Trina), Destiny Frost (Ray), Georgia Dyches, Daisy Dyches and Dana Dyches; great-grandchildren, Randy Bessent, Courtney Dyches, Michael Dyches, Brenton Frost, Railynn Frost, Jared "JJ" Roenisch and Carter Frost; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The funeral service will held on Friday, February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Cedar Bay Funeral Home, 405 New Berlin Road, Jacksonville, with the Rev. Bob Mullaly officiating. Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens at 4 p.m. graveside in Statesboro, Georgia.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening at the funeral home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Statesboro Herald, January 28, 2020
